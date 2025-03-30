Cardi B is not letting her ex Offset, get away with ruining her romantic night.

The “WAP” rapper was reportedly on a romantic Valentine's Day date with Stefon Diggs which was allegedly ruined due to Offset's antics.

“I really want to tell you so much about this hating a** n***a because every single time that I find, like, peace… First of all, the way this man ruined my Valentine’s Day,” Cardi told fans via Instagram Live on Saturday, March 29.

She continued: “And then, like, I really want to let y’all know the b***ha**ness that he f**king did a couple of days ago.”

While the Grammy winner teased what she was going to say about Offset, she decided to no longer talk about the situation and exit Instagram Live early.

“You know what? I’m not even going to do it today. I’m going to tell you about his suicidal p***y a**,” Cardi added, hinting at the state of mental health Offset is facing or was in the past.

Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Harassment And Allegedly Sending Revenge Porn To Stefon Diggs

Cardi claims that Offset has been harassing her ever since they broke up last year. The Invasion of Privacy rapper shares that he has said he would hurt himself and her.

“He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” Cardi claimed during a Spaces conversation on X.

She also claimed that he is purposefully trying to make sure she can't move on by messing with a man that she's been seeing for awhile. Cardi says that the Migos rapper sent revenge porn to him but she has not confirmed that the man Offset has been harassing has been Diggs.

“He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex,” alleged Cardi.

The “Up” rapper also claims that Offset has been using his blogger friends to harass her.

“Him & his little pet been trolling me for the past 4 months,” she said, adding, “Leaving explicit voice notes telling me to stfu, disrespecting me.”

“This is my p****, I give it to whoever I want to,” said Cardi before explaining directly calling out Offset what she plans to do if the blogger won't leave her alone. “If that b**** don't stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it.”

The couple began dating in 2017 and funny their first date was reportedly at the Super Bowl. They ended up secretly getting at the end of 2017 and welcomed their daughter Kulture in 2018. Cardi and Offset's son Wave was born in 2022. In 2024, Cardi filed for divorce and welcomed their third daughter, Blossom.

Cardi and Offset are now finalizing their divorce and custody agreement of their children. According to TMZ, Offset was joint custody of their three children but believes that Cardi's place should be the primary residence for the kids.