Cardi B received a warm welcome from fellow Patriots WAGS!

The Grammy-winning rapper is now dating and expecting a child with New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs. Following the announcement, the Patriots WAGS invited her to a tailgate.

Patriots WAGs Victoria Gibson and Jayda Kamryn Hawkins posted a video that has since gone viral on social media, asking Cardi to participate.

“Hey Cardi, it’s two of your future favorite WAGs,” Gibson began. “A lot of people are looking forward to meeting you.”

“I’m throwing a tailgate,” Gibson continued, adding all of the fun features that they planned to have including homemade cooking, music, and punch (noting that Cardi “can't drink the punch” because she's pregnant in which both WAGS offered their congratulations.)

Fans in the comment section urged Cardi to join the Patriots WAGS.

“Lmao go cardi go!!!! @iamcardib patriot wag link uppppppppop,” Kayla Nicole wrote.

“This is super cute, sweet and refreshing… girls being girls Hope she pulls up,” a fan reacted.

“It’s giving Kelly and Tasha inviting ‘Med School' to a Sunbeams meeting,” a fan commented, referring to the show The Game, adding, “Seriously, this is too cute AND quite comical.”

Unfortunately, Cardi didn't make the tailgate or the Sept. 21 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers which the Patriots fell short losing 14-21. Despite not making the game, the rapper's presence was missed with the Patriots WAGS using a trending sound from The Proud Family that she didn't show up. However, the rapper was invited to another future event as Gibson noted in the caption, “what do you wanna bring to the potluck sis?”

Cardi B wants to attend Patriots games

In conversation with the TODAY With Jenna & Friends on Sept. 16, Cardi spoke about meeting Diggs for the first time and how she wants to support him at his games.

“I thought he was cute,” Cardi said about Diggs. “I was like, ‘Oh, he's gotta be mine.'”

Cardi admitted that she is a fan of football now because of her relationship with the Patriots star.

“I be in the screen on Sunday every day cursing people out,” she joked. “‘Pass the ball!'”

“Not yet because I've been preparing for my album,” she said when asked if she's seen Diggs play. However, the “Up” rapper plans on “going to every single game” after “this whole album thing.”

Cardi released her second studio album, Am I The Drama? on Sept. 19. The next home game for the Patriots, whom play at Gillette Stadium is on Sunday Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. against the Carolina Panthers.