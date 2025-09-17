Cardi B is head over heels for Stefon Diggs.

The rapper shared her first impression of the New England Patriots wide receiver on her appearance on the TODAY With Jenna & Friends on Tuesday (Sept. 16).

“I thought he was cute,” Cardi said about first meeting Diggs. “I was like, ‘Oh, he's gotta be mine.'”

Cardi admitted that she is a fan of football now because of her relationship with the Patriots star.

“I be in the screen on Sunday every day cursing people out,” she joked. “‘Pass the ball!'”

However, she has yet to show up at a game but says she will for sure make her debut at Gillette Stadium sometime this season.

“Not yet because I've been preparing for my album,” she said when asked if she's seen Diggs play. However, the “Up” rapper plans on “going to every single game” after “this whole album thing.”

The rapper is set to release her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? on Friday (Sept. 16).

Does Cardi B see a future with Stefon Diggs?

While speaking about her relationship with Diggs, the rapper revealed that him accepting her children is something that any man is going to have to embrace.

“Everyone knows how devoted I am as a mother, so they just know that this is what I come with, I come with luggage, a baggage, a book bag, a purse,” she joked. “I come with everything.”

Cardi shares three children: daughters Kulture and Blossom, and son Wave with her ex-husband, Offset. The “Outside” rapper filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in July 2024. This was the second time Cardi filed for divorce from Offset as she also filed in 2020 but later dismissed it.

The mom of three also is open to walking down the aisle again.

“I believe in love. I'm like a hopeless romantic,” she said.

Cardi and Diggs confirmed their romance in June when the rapper posted a photo of the couple on a yacht in Miami. The photo has since been deleted which caused breakup rumors but they have since cleared up any split gossip.