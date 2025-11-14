Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are parents again!

The Grammy-winning rapper confirmed the news via social media on Thursday, Nov. 13.

“Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it,” Cardi wrote on Instagram alongside a video her wearing an all-black outfit as she walked down the hallway. “I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me! I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right,” she said, referencing her first arena tour that is beginning in February 2026. “There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime!”

She also confirmed the gender of her baby shortly after in her Instagram clip of a pink stroller with flowers.

“I just had a boy,” she said in the video, “but I love this stroller!”

Diggs has not broken his silence on the birth of their baby boy.

Both Cardi and the New England Patriots star have children from previous relationships. The “Petty & Pretty” singer has three kids with her ex-husband Offset: Kulture, Wave, and Blossom. As for Diggs, he has daughters, Nova and Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera whom the latter's paternity was confirmed earlier this month.

Cardi B announces pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

Following rumors that the rapper was expecting her fourth child, Cardi confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Gayle King back in September.

“I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi told King at the time.

“I'm happy,” continued Cardi. “I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby.”

She also shared how much Diggs and her support one another which has been appreciated.

“He makes me feel very confident,” Cardi gushed. “Feeling safe is feeling confident, feeling like you could do it. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”