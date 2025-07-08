Carlos Alcaraz and Tom Holland might be pairing up soon, not for a tennis match or a movie, but for a round of golf, SI reports.

The two stars linked up Tuesday at Wimbledon, where Holland was on hand to watch Alcaraz face off against Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals. Before the match, they shared a brief but memorable exchange on the sidelines that quickly caught fans’ attention.

In a video posted by Wimbledon’s social media, Alcaraz approached the Spider-Man actor with a smile. “Tom, I saw that you play golf as well,” said the tennis star. Holland confirmed with a grin, prompting Alcaraz to say, “Good swing, eh?” Holland, who’s made no secret of his love for the sport, didn’t hesitate to suggest they hit the links. “We should play,” he said, then added, “I'll give you my number and we'll get a game together.” Alcaraz answered with a casual “For sure.”

Star power on and off the court

This was Holland’s second big sports sighting of the week. He had just been seen at Silverstone during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, where he visited the Williams team garage and even got to sit in Alex Albon’s car.

Holland has become a familiar face at tennis events too. Last year, he attended the Indian Wells final alongside Zendaya, where Alcaraz faced Daniil Medvedev. Off the court, Tom Holland continues to stay busy with upcoming roles, including the lead in The Crowded Room on Apple TV+. He also recently wrapped up his run in London’s Romeo & Juliet and remains central to Marvel fans awaiting word on the future of Peter Parker.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is in the middle of another impressive season. After winning the French Open in June, he returned to the grass courts of Wimbledon as the reigning champion and a favorite to lift the trophy again. His game has only sharpened with age, and at just 21, he continues to prove why he’s considered the future of men’s tennis.

A golf match between a Grand Slam champion and Hollywood’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man? That would be one crossover nobody expected but everyone wants to see.