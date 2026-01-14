Questions about LaMelo Ball never seem to stop. Leadership. Seriousness. Winning impact. Those labels follow him nightly, especially when the Charlotte Hornets struggle to close games. That conversation grew louder after Ball surprisingly came off the bench, something he had not done in years, per BasketballNetwork. Instead of shrinking from the moment, he leaned into it.

Ball exploded in his first game in that role, pouring in 22 points before halftime and finishing with a game high 33. He buried seven threes, moved the ball with eight assists, and picked off three steals in under 27 minutes. Charlotte still lost by two, but the performance cracked a few lazy narratives. Ball finished plus 19 in a loss, a detail that rarely fits the “empty stats” argument.

Hornets coach Charles Lee praised the energy Ball brought immediately, pointing to his willingness to adjust for the team. Lee framed that openness as leadership, not sacrifice theater. For a player often labeled unserious, that moment mattered.

Carmelo Anthony Explains the “2K” Effect

That context set the stage for Carmelo Anthony to offer one of the sharpest breakdowns of Ball’s style, SI reports. Anthony compared Ball’s game to NBA 2K, not as a joke, but as clarity. To Anthony, Ball plays with comfort, not carelessness. Freedom, not apathy.

Carmelo Anthony says LaMelo Ball plays basketball like he’s in NBA2K 😭 “He a video game, he’s 2K. There’s a difference between playing free, and freedom…. If I feel like shooting this b*tch off one leg from 3, I’m gonna do it. It’s not that I don’t care I just feel so free… pic.twitter.com/9uJ2bkrWIo — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 12, 2026

Anthony acknowledged how it can look like Ball does not care, then flipped the idea. He described Ball as someone so at ease on the court that wild shots feel natural. One leg threes. No look lobs. Deep step backs. Anthony called it electrifying and honest, a product of joy, not indifference.

When Ball shares the floor with young pieces like Brandon Miller, Charlotte’s offense breathes easier. The chaos creates space. The confidence lifts teammates. The results may not always show in the standings, but the impact shows on film.

Anthony’s message cut through the noise. LaMelo Ball does not need to change who he is. The game already bends when he plays free.