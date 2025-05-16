Cassie Ventura took the stand in the ongoing federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs and delivered a testimony that further unravels the complex, allegedly abusive relationship between the two, per TMZ. While the courtroom focuses on Diddy’s charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering, Cassie’s testimony has widened the lens, pointing to jealousy, possessiveness, and alleged violence that underpinned their years-long romance.

One of the standout revelations came during questioning from Diddy’s legal team, when the 38-year-old singer admitted to having had an affair with an NFL player. She didn’t specify when the relationship occurred or name the athlete, though she commented, “I don't know if he's playing anymore,” hinting it may have happened years ago. The exchange followed a line of inquiry about a 2016 incident where Diddy allegedly took Cassie’s phone after suspecting the affair.

Diddy’s attorney Anna Estevao also asked about a separate episode involving Chris Brown, alleging Diddy exhibited the same phone-snatching behavior over suspicions Cassie had danced with the R&B singer. Cassie denied any such dancing but confirmed the confrontation. These flashpoints, which might seem tangential to the federal charges, were used by the defense to argue that Combs’ disturbing behavior stemmed from jealousy and toxic relationship dynamics, not criminal enterprise.

More names, more tension, and a growing list of allegations

The unnamed NFL player is just one of several men Diddy allegedly saw as threats. Previous tension reportedly flared over Cassie’s interactions with actor Michael B. Jordan and rapper Kid Cudi. These suspicions, she said, often escalated into controlling or violent encounters. Cassie also claimed that attending “freak-off” parties was framed as part of her responsibilities, a detail both prosecution and defense seem eager to probe further.

Despite the emotional toll, Cassie remained composed. The court is reportedly aiming to wrap her testimony quickly due to her pregnancy, but her revelations are sure to echo through the remainder of the trial. As social media buzzes with speculation over the NFL player’s identity, Cassie's words continue to shape public perception—and possibly the final outcome.