Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown did not hesitate to lend his voice to the National Basketball Players Association after the union released a statement addressing the recent fatal shootings in Minneapolis.

The NBPA’s message, shared Jan. 25, called on NBA players to stand in solidarity with protesters and to defend freedom of speech while extending condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. The statement emphasized that players could no longer stay silent amid repeated acts of violence in a city long associated with the fight against injustice.

Brown, one of the league’s most outspoken players on social issues, expanded on the union’s thinking during a conversation with SB Nation’s Noa Dalzell. The Celtics star made it clear that the statement did not come together overnight.

“It’s overdue,” Brown said. “A lot of conversations have been happening for a while about what’s been going on and how collectively we want to use our voice.” He explained that reaching consensus across the league takes patience. “There’s a bunch of guys who may feel different about each situation, but as a collective, we have to come to some form of understanding.”

Brown described an internal process filled with dialogue and compromise. “There’s some back-and-forth that takes place,” he said. “There’s conversations about what’s going on, and then there’s an overall agreement. Something needs to be said.”

Brown Explains Why the Process Took Time

Brown acknowledged frustration about the timing but stressed why unity mattered. “Maybe it was a little bit overdue,” he said. “Things have been happening for a while. People have rightfully made complaints and have protested for some time now.”

According to Brown, aligning a majority of NBA players requires careful communication. “It takes time to get a bunch of guys on the same page to be able to put something out,” he said. “That’s what you see.”

The 2024 Finals MVP added that the union’s goal focused on collective responsibility rather than individual messaging. “As a collective, we have to come to some form of understanding,” Brown reiterated. “We wanted to make sure the message reflected that.”

For Jaylen Brown, speaking out felt consistent with how he has approached his platform since entering the league. As violence continues to impact communities like Minneapolis, he made it clear silence was not an option this time.