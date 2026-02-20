If the recent interaction between Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble confused fans, the former United States Champion has explained it.

While both Superstars were in the ring, Paul celebrated Oba Femi's elimination at the hands of Lesnar. Lesnar took advantage of this, delivering a German suplex to Paul.

This was confusing. Just a few months earlier, Paul and Lesnar teamed up for a WarGames match. They were part of the Vision's team. Granted, Lesnar also left Paul out to dry during an off-air Monday Night RAW moment as well, perhaps showing he's not a big fan of the social media star.

During a recent episode of Impaulsive, Paul revealed that he asked Lesnar to suplex him as a “favor.” While some may find it demeaning, he was honored.

“I went to Suplex City with Brock Lesnar,” Paul said. “It's gotta happen once — he knew that. It was a favor. I asked him backstage if he could suplex me. It was an honor.”

Are WWE's Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar friends?

It sounds like Paul and Lesnar are friendly backstage. Paul asked him for a “favor,” and Lesnar delivered. Despite the fact that it was confusing from a storyline perspective, Paul was over the moon about the moment.

They both have ties to the Vision faction. Paul is part of the group, and Lesnar was part of the faction's WarGames team. However, it's unclear if Lesnar is an actual official member of the group or if he was a friend of convenience. Of course, he has a long history with Paul Heyman, who leads the Vision stable.

Lesnar will appear during the Feb. 23, 2026, edition of RAW. Perhaps his intentions heading into Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 42 will be revealed during this appearance. Expect him to be part of both shows.