Finally, 10 months after suffering her finger injury at WrestleMania 41, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has gotten surgery, sharing a graphic photo of the ailment.

She took to Instagram to provide her fans with an update. Belair is getting ready to “put this [injury] behind me.” Belair detailed why it has taken so long to get surgery, saying “finger sand JOINTS are complicated.” If you don't believe her, just look at the photos she shared — it shows her finger during surgery. The whole post is censored due to “sensitive content.”

Bianca Belair is officially on the road to recovery 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4EIXLhotk6 — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) February 19, 2026

“Fingers and JOINTS are complicated, frustrating, confusing, essential… if you don’t get it… consider yourself lucky and I hope you never have to find out,” said Belair.

For now, that's all she will detail. Belair said she may “go into detail” eventually, but acknowledged that “it's a lot.” Either way, it's great to know she's on the mend.

The photo is not for those with a weak stomach. Belair knows this, but she almost shared an even more “graphic” video. “I was going to post the video but it was a little more graphic than the photo and I didn’t want to freak out some people too badly lol,” she revealed.

What does Bianca Belair's surgery mean for WWE return from injury?

Belair has just gotten surgery, meaning she's on the road to recovery. While she didn't disclose how long that will take, her WrestleMania 42 status seems murky.

WrestleMania 42 is just a couple of months away. It's unclear if Belair will be ready to go in time for the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. She injured her finger in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. However, she did make a brief return over the summer before the second-ever Evolution PLE. There, she would serve as the special guest referee of a match between Jade Cargill and Naomi, her two former tag team partners.