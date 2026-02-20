A few days ago, during Super Bowl 60, Logan Paul and Tom Brady made the headlines following their difference of opinions on a WWE Superstar and an NFL athlete's skill level and athleticism.

During the ImPaulsive podcast on the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet, Brady and Paul engaged in a heated exchange. While Paul claimed himself to be athletically on the same level as the NFL's Saquon Barkley, Brady decided to call out the former US Champion for comparing himself to Barkley. Paul flaunted his springboard top rope moonsault move, calling it something that Barkley could never do. However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner responded by calling WWE “cute.”

Brady's comments did not sit well with the WWE team, who decided to fire back at his comments. At the recently conducted WWE 2K Creator Fest, multiple WWE stars, including CM Punk, Oba Femi, Tyler Breeze, Paul Heyman, and others, shared their reaction.

When asked, Drew McIntyre, the WWE Champion, claimed that the statements did not annoy him. While Punk claimed, “What's wrong with cute? I'm cute, Tom [Brady].” Paul Heyman had a detailed response ready, as he stated, “What's Tom Brady done? He's thrown a football across a field that was caught by [Rob] Gronkowski. Gronkowski deserves the credit. Belichick and his girlfriend deserve the credit. But Tom Brady?”

Former WWE star Tyler Breeze also added, “I would love to see Tom Brady step in and see what it actually is. And see how cute he thinks it is. As you know, it is tough.” “For those who think it is cute, and it is fluffy, and it's all sweet and stuff, you can come and try. You can lace up some boots. And then, let's watch you puke,” Oba Femi said.

WWE stars want to see Tom Brady in the ring after calling professional wrestling “cute” 😬 pic.twitter.com/BQLDtHhOnL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2026

Brady and Paul are set to play against each other in a flag football event in Saudi Arabia on Mar. 21, 2026.