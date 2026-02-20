Professional wrestling is an extremely physical sport and often falls victim to several unfortunate incidents, from injuries to unscripted moments, and even embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions.

A few years ago, during a 2016 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Becky Lynch faced off against former WWE Superstar Eva Marie. However, before the match could begin, Marie suffered a wardrobe malfunction and walked out of the ring, covering herself with a towel. Recently, speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Marie reflected on that incident and revealed the creative behind that moment.

“So that whole kind of storyline was fun. There’s always going to be an excuse for me not to get in the ring. One I got stuck in traffic. The other one, I hurt my knee, and then the wardrobe malfunction. I can’t remember who exactly thought of that idea, but it was pitched to me. I’m obviously easy, I’m, really am, especially because I’m a bad guy as is, so I have removed really quickly being the hero or being like, the one that doesn’t look silly,” Marie said.

“Because I think that also is a big component in going into WWE. Sometimes, some superstars have a really hard time with [being the butt of the joke], or not being the man. I kind of let that sh*t go, because it was like, it’s fine, here we are, and it worked. People really did hate me.

“But the wardrobe one was gnarly, because it’s live television, so to make it realistic, we had to do like we did a run through with it, because the last thing that we needed me actually dropping my top. So cameramen were paranoid, freaking out, so I was securely taped, but it came off pretty good,” Marie finished.

Eva Marie shares more details on the malfunction

In the same interview, the 41-year-old Marie opened up and shared more details on her wardrobe malfunction. Recalling how everything was planned, Marie noted that her top was taped and was safe.

“I do, yeah. But the way that I’m holding it looks like, Oh, my God, it’s really happening, but I’m taped up. So if I literally let my hands go, it’s just flapping in the wind. It basically just clips off, and it just falls forward. And how it kind of came off on TV looked great. It liked how it just really did look like this is happening, like her top is literally falling off, and Becky played off it great.”