Breaking into the pro-wrestling industry following a brief run in gymnastics, Tiffany Stratton quickly became one of the top names in WWE. After a strong run in NXT, Stratton found herself as a part of the main roster and championship victories.

However, since her loss to Jade Cargill last year, Stratton mostly remained absent from televised action. She later returned at Royal Rumble 2026 and has now qualified for the women's 2026 Elimination Chamber. While pursuing her career as a wrestler, Stratton also opened up about her passion for bodybuilding. In a video shared on TikTok, Stratton announced her upcoming return to bodybuilding.

“I am currently nine weeks out from my second bodybuilding show ever. I’m going to step on stage again and just kind of see where things are at,” Stratton said. “I remember I fell in love with bodybuilding, and then I got signed to WWE, so I couldn’t really do both at the same time, but I feel like now I’m in a position where I feel like I can balance it now.”

The rest of the video focused on Stratton's preparation and workout routine for the bodybuilding competition.

Tiffany Stratton's former trainer believes her to be a ‘natural athlete'

A couple of years ago, on Rewind Recap Relive, Tiffany Stratton's former trainer, Ken Anderson, heaped praise on the former champion and called her a “natural athlete.” Stratton joined WWE in 2021 and currently finds herself amongst some of the top names in the women's division.

“Tiffany Stratton is just a natural athlete. She’s one of those people where you show her something one time, and even if you have to offer a couple of corrections, she quickly figures it out and can replicate it over and over again.”