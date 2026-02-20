In 2013, the WWE inducted President Donald Trump into the Hall of Fame. This doesn't sit well with everyone, including former talent Kayla Baxter, due to him being linked to the Jeffrey Epstein files.

She took to her Instagram Stories to state her thoughts on having Trump in the WWE Hall of Fame (via Fightful Select). Braxton is breaking her silence after previously getting “in trouble when I posted political things.”

Now, she conceded that she doesn't “know if he's still in” the Hall of Fame, as WWE might have “quietly dismissed him,” but she wants them to make it official.

Kayla Becker (Braxton) wants to see Donald Trump removed from WWE Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/o0j7NXo0gF — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 20, 2026

“I think what WWE should do, now that the Epstein files have been released and there's no question that that man is evil, I think they should do a [public revocation] of his Hall of Fame status,” Braxton argued. “I think that would be one of the coolest and most leadership things that they could do.

“Hey, Mr. Donald Trump, you are no longer in the WWE Hall of Fame. I want a statement, a celebration, a parade. I think they should be a leader; they should go ahead and start this. Let's go ahead and start this,” she continued.

Braxton also had a poll on her Instagram Stories asking if fans think WWE should remove Trump from its Hall of Fame. It's unknown what the results were.

When was Donald Trump inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. He headlined a class that also included Bruno Sammartino, Mick Foley, Booker T, Bob Backlund, and Trish Stratus.

Trump was the one celebrity inductee for the class. Vince McMahon inducted him into the Hall of Fame. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, inducted Stratus.

Before his induction, Trump played a role at WrestleMania 23 in 2007. He feuded with McMahon in the “Battle of the Billionaires” match. Bobby Lashley represented Trump and defeated Umaga, meaning McMahon's hair was shaved.