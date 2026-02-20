When it comes to blending basketball brilliance with high fashion, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keeps raising the bar. Earlier this month, the Oklahoma City Thunder star headlined a Levi’s campaign that debuted during the 2026 Super Bowl, offering fans a glimpse into his style philosophy. Now, he steps into even rarer air.

Luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet officially welcomed Gilgeous-Alexander as a Friend of the Brand, marking the moment at AP House LA. The announcement quickly gained traction online, with the brand posting, “Welcoming Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the AP Family!” It highlighted his reputation as both a sports and fashion icon, noting his long-standing appreciation for the company’s craftsmanship and creative ambition.

Welcoming Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the AP Family! … pic.twitter.com/ER9TJgTgbL — Audemars Piguet (@AudemarsPiguet) February 19, 2026

A Natural Fit for Craftsmanship and Culture

Audemars Piguet emphasized that Gilgeous-Alexander embodies its dedication to artistry and boundary-pushing design. The brand also pointed to its ongoing dialogue with contemporary culture, positioning the partnership as a bridge between heritage watchmaking and modern influence.

To commemorate the occasion, Gilgeous-Alexander wore the all-new 2026 Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 41 mm in blue ceramic. The piece, bold yet refined, matched his signature tunnel presence. He has built a reputation for calculated risks in fashion, pairing tailored silhouettes with statement accessories. The Royal Oak selection reinforced that identity.

The timing also feels intentional. Just weeks ago, Gilgeous-Alexander starred in Levi’s “Behind Every Original” campaign, appearing in a launch film directed by Kim Gehrig, per Complex. In a follow-up video described as a “three-pointer,” he outlined three guiding principles behind his personal aesthetic. He spoke about confidence, detail, and authenticity, themes that now align seamlessly with Audemars Piguet’s ethos.

Fans reacted immediately to the news. One supporter wrote, “This is just so much aura dude omg.” Another added, “Very lit good move AP.” The responses captured a broader sentiment. Gilgeous-Alexander operates in a lane of his own when it comes to style among NBA players. Others show flair, but he treats fashion like a craft.

This collaboration signals more than a standard endorsement. It underscores how elite athletes now shape luxury narratives. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to expand his footprint beyond the hardwood, pairing on-court excellence with off-court influence. With Audemars Piguet, he aligns with a brand rooted in precision and legacy.

For a player who already commands attention in arenas and fashion weeks alike, the AP Family feels like the next logical chapter.