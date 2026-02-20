Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is speaking out amid negative comments about his nail designs.

Williams is known for his elaborate nails, where he has had them painted the Bears' team colors as well as using them to speak out on societal issues, such as writing the suicide hotline on his nails last season.

For that specific design, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese shared that she connected her nail tech Lemus with Williams.

“Love this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails & she KILLED it! So proud!” she wrote on X.

Caleb Williams reacts to nail design criticism

His nail designs have made him unique, and while speaking on The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby, he shared how he feels when he gets criticized about them.

“I know who I am,” he said confidently.

He shared that the women in his life sparked the idea for him. The NFL star started the idea after going to the nail salon with an ex-girlfriend. On top of that, his mother is a nail tech.

Article Continues Below

Most of the comments about his nail designs and just simply the fact that he gets his nails done has put Williams as target to homophobic remarks.

“It’s just gel on my nails,” he said. “People feel a certain way about it in a masculine sport. I give no f*cks…I could care less.”

Despite the criticism, he is not letting anyone stop doing what means so much to him.

“I’m going to keep doing it,” he said. “It’s unique to me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams shared that he is ready for the 2026-2027 after leading the Bears to the playoffs last season.

“I'm actually itching to get back to be honest,” he said. “I'm fighting myself right now because I do know that rest and getting away is extremely important. I'm fighting the urge right now. The fire is burning. I'm excited to get back.”

Williams ended the season with 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.