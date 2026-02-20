Dion Dawkins is looking at an airline for his fiancée's missing Rolex watches.

Dawkins is furious over JetBlue after the NFL star blames the airline for stealing his fiancée, Daiyaana Muhammad's, Rolex watches on a trip to Fort Lauderdale.

“@JetBlue makes no sense for security,” Dawkins wrote on X. “I spent 10k to give my family an experience and put them all on first class @JetBlue Mint from LA to Fort Lauderdale And employees steal my fiancés Jewlery out of her bag. Rolex Watches.”

JetBlue responded to Dawkins' claim in the comment section.

“Hi, there. We'd like to take a closer look at this with you,” the official JetBlue X account responded to the issue. “Please send us a DM with the reservation information.”

According to local station, WIVB, a JetBlue spokesperson made a statement about the alleged incident and that they will be looking into it.

“We take these reports very seriously and have launched a thorough investigation into the matter,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “In addition to conducting a comprehensive internal review, we will coordinate closely with law enforcement and other airport authorities to support their efforts and help ensure the issue is fully addressed.”

While Dawkins spoke out about the allegedly stolen watches, Muhammad has not made a public statement about the alleged incident.

Dion Dawkins and Daiyaana Muhammad's relationship

Dawkins and Muhammad got engaged in 2024 and have three children together. In a conversation with People last year, she shared her tips on living in the WAG — wife and girlfriends of sports stars — world.

“You have to have your own sense of self, your own confidence,” she says. “You can't not know yourself being in these environments. You have to just be comfortable in your own skin.”