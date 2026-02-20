The Philadelphia 76ers opened the post All-Star stretch with a home loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and the absence of Joel Embiid once again shaped the story. Embiid missed his third straight game while managing knee soreness, continuing a February pattern that disrupted the rhythm Philadelphia built earlier in the season, Heavy reports. For Tyrese Maxey, the constant adjustments have started to show.

“It definitely is [tough] playing multiple styles of basketball,” Maxey told reporters after the 10 point defeat. His honesty cut through the usual postgame cliches. He did not hide behind effort or execution. He pointed to instability.

“I’ve had a successful year, but I’ve played three different roles,” Maxey said. “And that’s difficult, but it comes with it sometimes.”

The recent poor stretch of games without Embiid (1-7) went beyond a cold night in Atlanta. It captured a guard toggling between primary scorer, facilitator, and off-ball threat depending on who suits up beside him. When Embiid plays, defenses bend toward the paint. When he sits, coverage shifts squarely toward Maxey.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 1-7 in their last 8 games without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey seems frustrated. … pic.twitter.com/tkf9a3pYHy — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 20, 2026

Adjusting Without Joel

The inconsistency affects more than one locker. Rookie VJ Edgecombe addressed the situation with equal candor.

“We miss Joel, I’m being honest, we miss Joel, it’s that simple,” Edgecombe said. “He’s a walking 30 points. He’s a big presence, he requires so much gravity. So now all of the attention is on Tyrese and we got to make his job easier.”

Edgecombe balanced that frustration with perspective, adding that Embiid’s health matters more than any short-term result. That sentiment echoes inside the organization. The Sixers understand the long view. Still, they must survive the present.

Earlier this season, Philadelphia managed to stay afloat during Embiid’s absences by leaning into pace and perimeter movement. They spaced the floor, shared playmaking duties, and reduced the burden on Maxey late in games. Recently, that formula has slipped.

Maxey’s comments suggest more than irritation. They signal accountability mixed with urgency. He recognizes the challenge. He also recognizes that winning demands adaptability.

The Sixers have proven they can compete without their seven time All-Star anchor. Now they must rediscover that balance. For Maxey, the task remains clear. Embrace the shifting roles, steady the offense, and push through the noise.

The frustration feels real. So does the opportunity.