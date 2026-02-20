Acclaimed Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has died almost a year after he publicly announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

People confirmed the news of his death on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. Dane's family issued a statement to People, confirming he passed away on Thursday afternoon. He was not alone when he passed, as his family and loved ones were nearby.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” Dane's family said in a statement. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time,” the statement continued.

In April 2025, Dane announced his ALS diagnosis. The symptoms began a year earlier, but he didn't disclose the diagnosis to the public until 2025.

Eric Dane's most notable roles before his death

Dane first gained notoriety for his recurring role as Jason Dean on Charmed. He would then go on to star in Grey's Anatomy from 2006 to 2012 (and would make a brief return in 2021). He would also star in several episodes of the spin-off, Private Practice. Dane led the series The Last Ship from 2014 to 2018.

He also had a main role in HBO's Euphoria, playing Cal Jacobs. Dane will appear in Season 3, which will be released posthumously.

On the big screen, Dane has appeared in hit movies like X-Men: The Last Stand and Marley & Me. He also recently appeared in Bad Boys: Ride or Die and the racing drama One Fast Move.