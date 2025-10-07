Madison Beer’s mom, Tracie Beer, just gave fans the update they were waiting for, and it sounds like love is in the air, per TMZ. When TMZ Sports caught up with her at the Blue Jacket Los Angeles fashion show, Tracie confirmed that her daughter is “happy” with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

madison beer and justin herbert the royal couple that u are. pic.twitter.com/ms7c3tFk1t — yes ola (@purplelacebras) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tracie kept most details to herself, playfully making a lips-zipped gesture when asked about the relationship, but her brief comment was enough to set social media on fire. After weeks of speculation and sightings, this marks the first real acknowledgment from someone close to the couple.

Love and touchdowns

The spark between the 26-year-old “Yes Baby” singer and the 27-year-old NFL star first caught attention in August. Herbert was spotted spending time with Beer during a content shoot in Los Angeles, followed by photos of the two walking together later that month. Then, ahead of the Chargers’ September 16 matchup against the Raiders, Beer posted a teaser for her new single on Instagram, her first post in months, and Herbert quietly liked it. Fans immediately took notice.

The rumors turned into confirmation on October 5, when cameras caught Herbert walking over to Beer during the Chargers’ game against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. The quarterback gave her a hug, a quick kiss, and even greeted her friends before heading back to the field. The moment went viral online, cementing the pair’s status as the NFL’s newest power couple.

Herbert was previously linked to NFL reporter Taylor Bisciotti, while Beer once dated influencer Nick Austin. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Beer described herself as a “relationship person,” explaining that she gives her all when she finds love. “I love people. I meet someone, I love them. I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m never letting you go,’” she said.

Neither Beer nor Herbert has spoken publicly about their relationship yet, but between sideline kisses and a mom’s stamp of approval, it seems clear this romance is just getting started.