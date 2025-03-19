Tom Brady is getting vulnerable about his feelings towards marriage after his divorce to Gisele Bündchen. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now casually dating and is keeping an open mind.

“He’s been casually dating,” the insider said, according to an Instagram post on Entertainment Tonight’s page. “Tom is not completely closed off to the idea of getting married again but isn’t sure what the future holds.”

The supermodel and NFL legend were married for 13 years before they finalized their divorce in October 2022.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he added. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

The former couple share two children together: Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12. Brady also shares 17-year-old son Jack with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen has also moved on and is currently dating Joaquim Valente who she just welcomed a baby with last month. The supermodel's kids are enamored with their new brother.

“The kids are in love with their new brother, especially Vivian. They can’t wait until he’s old enough to walk and talk and they are happy for their mom,” the source added.

Valente is also “very close” with Brady and Bündchen's children and loves being a stepfather as well as a new dad. ⁠

“It comes naturally to him. He is protective and sweet, but also lots of fun. He thinks Gisele is the greatest mom,” the source continued.

As for Brady, he still has a great coparenting relationship with his ex and, “⁠talks to Gisele about the kids and of course has congratulated her on her new baby.”

Tom Brady Reacts To Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy

While Brady is happy for Bündchen's new addition to their blended family, he shared that he was still hurt by the news finding out that his ex was having a new baby.

“Finding out Gisele was pregnant stung,” the insider told DailyMail.com. “Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time.”

“There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset,” the insider continued. “It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen.”

While the initial shock is over, it's good to know that Brady and Bündchen are moving on.