Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is speaking out after the devastating loss that the Chiefs suffered at the Super Bowl last month. The Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles and lost 22-40. This was the second time in the past two years that the Eagles faced the Chiefs at the Super Bowl. Back in 2023, the Chiefs won 38-35.

Hunt recapped her month on social media after the blowout results of the Super Bowl. The 25-year-old captioned her photo dump which she dubbed “The February Files” writing, “Feeling thankful for every moment that shapes life’s beautiful mosaic—the tough, the painful, the joyful, and everything in between. Most of all, I’m grateful for the incredible people who make it all worthwhile.”

In the photo dump, the Chiefs heiress shared photos of herself at a nightclub, working out in the gym, red carpet appearances, flying on a private plane in her Chiefs gear, and a few photos and videos of herself at the Super Bowl.

Hunt has been immersed in the Chiefs Kingdom her entire life, and she spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about how the franchise has shaped her outlook outside of sports.

“The things that have been really important to me my whole life have been faith, family, football and philanthropy,” Hunt said at the time. “Because I've always been raised with the mantra that, ‘To whom much is given, much is expected'.”

“When it comes to the Chiefs, there's no ‘I' in ‘team,'” she continued. “I'd say the beauty about our family organization is that there's a place for everyone. I am certainly so fulfilled by all the things that I have created for myself opportunity-wise outside of football. But it's been a pleasure to be of some part of something that's greater than myself, to serve where there's room and need and to be their number one fan.”

Gracie Hunt dishes on Taylor Swift being apart of Chiefs Kingdom

Taylor Swift joined Chiefs Kingdom after she and Travis Kelce confirmed their romance in September 2023 when the singer cheered him on at Arrowhead Stadium. It's not a surprise that Swift's worldwide popularity has benefitted the NFL but Hunt gushed how much the added media attention has not stopped her from being immensely “kind” and “absolutely incredible,” says Hunt.

“The whole world knows,” Hunt told PEOPLE, adding, “And it's been such a special time to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom. She is just as beautiful and wonderful as you'd ever imagine her to be, so smart and intelligent.”

Swift has made herself at home in the Chiefs Kingdom by inviting her family and celebrity friends into the Chiefs suite to enjoy the game with her. The singer has been to over 20 games so far since she began her relationship with the tight end. Hunt, as well as many other Chiefs fans are happy to have Swift as an addition to their team.

“It's just been so special to have her be a part of Chiefs Kingdom,” Hunt said.