Travis Kelce has decided that he's returning to play another year with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the tight end explained one of the biggest reasons why he chose to run it back.

“I think the biggest thing is that I f—— love playing the game of football,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “I love playing. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don't think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past. I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended last year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me.