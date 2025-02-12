CJ Gardner-Johnson is feeling himself as the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. The Eagles safety took to Instagram to troll Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on what he should have done differently.

Gardner-Johnson posted a photo of Kelce on Instagram Story of him in front of Kelce at the game and wrote, “Should have stayed with the thick sh*t,” referring to the tight end's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. The sports reporter and Kelce dated on and off from 2017-2022.

Kayla Nicole has been open about how the comparisons and online ridicule have affected her.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole said in her interview with Angel Reese on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast last year. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

Kelce is currently dating Taylor Swift and she was in the stands supporting him during the Super Bowl.

How Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift After Super Bowl Loss?

After the Chiefs' devastating loss, Swift is holding Kelce down. A source told Page Six that Swift “knows how hard” Kelce has “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider told the publication.

Swift and Kelce have had a busy 2024 with the singer's record-breaking Eras Tour and the tight end's goal of heading to the Super Bowl. The source revealed that the couple is ready to just relax as time permits.

“They knew that Taylor’s Eras Tour would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together,” the insider added.

According to the source the couple is “looking forward to enjoying some downtime.”