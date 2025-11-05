ESPN legend Dick Vitale made his emotional return to the broadcast table on Monday night for the first-ever Dick Vitale Invitational, featuring Texas and No. 5 Duke at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, SportsBusinessJournal reports. The event, honoring the iconic voice of college basketball, began with a powerful video tribute narrated by Duke’s own Mike Krzyzewski. It was a gesture that left Vitale visibly overcome with emotion.

“I’m in awe of all the love everybody’s giving me out here,” Vitale said as he wiped tears from his eyes. The crowd of 12,435 rose for a standing ovation, celebrating the 85-year-old broadcaster whose passion and energy have defined college basketball coverage for decades.

The tribute, played on the arena’s video board, highlighted Vitale’s 45 years of broadcasting and his fight against cancer. Krzyzewski’s voice carried through the arena, recalling the bond between the Duke program and Vitale’s storytelling. It was a fitting connection, given that no analyst has championed Duke basketball more than “Dickie V.”

As the video ended, Vitale, seated between Jay Bilas and Dave O’Brien, struggled to hold back tears. “Coach K, his words bring me here to tears,” he said on air. “Jay, you played for the man. I’ve certainly learned to admire him so much. I think he’s the greatest coach ever in college basketball.”

The voice of college hoops gets his own stage tonight at the Dick Vitale Invitational 🙌 Watch Texas-Duke at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XCAQAD5wSV — ESPN (@espn) November 4, 2025

Vitale Reflects on Family and Legacy

Article Continues Below

After the tribute, Vitale took a moment to thank everyone who has supported him throughout his journey, from ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro to longtime production crews who have been by his side through countless broadcasts. He also shared how much the night meant to him personally.

“This tonight, you know what it means to me? My grandkids are here today,” he said. “My granddaughter goes to Duke, I had two graduated. But what it means to me is my grandkids, when they have children, I’ll be long gone. The bottom line is they’ll tell them that was my papa, man. That was my papa.”

Vitale’s words captured the deep emotion of the night, which was a mix of gratitude, reflection, and love for both the game and his family. The tribute wasn’t just about his career; it was a celebration of perseverance and connection.

As the Dick Vitale Invitational tipped off its first-ever game, the basketball world was reminded why Vitale’s voice and spirit are woven into the very fabric of the sport.