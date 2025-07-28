The newest Swiftie and Kansas City Chiefs member has arrived, and she shares a namesake with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

A fan made headlines when she named her newborn daughter after the famous couple: Kelce Taylor.

On Friday (July 26), the Liberty Hospital in Missouri posted a photo of the newborn baby girl on social media.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of the youngest Swiftie and newest member of The Kansas City Chiefs Red Kingdom,” Liberty Hospital wrote in its caption.

“Kelce Taylor is officially in her newborn era,” the hospital continued.

Fans voiced their opinions in the comment section on what they thought of the name and if it was a good idea to name the baby after the couple.

“I think Kelce Taylor is a super normal sounding girls name. The only thing that makes it unique and links it to their relationship is the spelling of Kelce! So even if their relationship ended, she still has a super cute, normal name,” one social media user wrote.

Another popular comment asked what if the couple split, “Imagine if they break up lmfao.”

“My next kid will be Damon Ian Salvatore Tennison,” a social media user wrote referencing Ian Somerhalder's character on the Vampire Diaries.

A fan said that she liked the name and might name her child that as well. “We’re having a girl and her surname will be Taylor, I wondering if I can convince my partner to name her Kelce lol.”

“Send this to the podcast,” a fan said about the original post referring to Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. “I'm sure Travis would be honored.”

In addition to the fans' comments, Liberty Hospital wrote that, “Our nurses say that baby Kelce loves her own special name.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Relationship

Kelce and Swift have been dating since 2023 and they have seemingly been deepening their bond with serious talks about the future. The couple recently went “Instagram official” when Kelce shared a behind-the-scenes look into his offseason which included spending time with Swift.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it [100 emoji],” Kelce captioned the photos which showed snaps of he and Swift in the snow, having dinner, as well as some photos of he and his family.

According to a source per People, shared that the Chiefs tight end sharing the photos of Swift was more than just a photo dump but showing how he feels about her.

“It was intentional,” the source says of Kelce. “They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become.”

While it was a touching gesture, the photos got fans in a frenzy because they believed that the couple were secretly engaged. That was not the first time couple have debunked engagement rumors but they are reportedly moving towards a path to their future which this offseason gave them a sneak peak of.

“With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like,” a source told RadarOnline back in March. “He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over.”