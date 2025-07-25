Gil's Arena host Gilbert Arenas had plenty to say about Jeff Teague after the former Atlanta Hawks guard walked back a bold claim about Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James, per Yahoo.

On his Club 520 podcast, Teague accused LeBron of using steroids during his Miami Heat days, suggesting the superstar sat out three weeks for “back issues” after HGH testing started. The clip spread like wildfire, and so did Teague’s retreat. Arenas couldn’t resist mocking him for it.

Gilbert Arenas reacts to Jeff Teague backpedaling his comments saying that the Glorious King Lebron James takes PEDS and steroids after the Black Klutch SUVs pulled up to his crib (allegedly) pic.twitter.com/WD0KN8JwQJ — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Man, congratulations, Jeff, they got you,” Arenas said. “I heard the coaches signed you as cornerback because they like how you backpedaled out of that statement. They’re saying you’re moonwalking better than Michael Jackson. Damn, Jeff, you can’t say that about The King.”

Teague later clarified that his comment was a joke, saying he only meant LeBron was “dominant” during that stretch of his career. “Jeff Teague hit us with the ol’ ‘my bad, Bron!’ like he ain’t just accuse LeBron of sippin on that Avengers serum,” Arenas posted. “Bro walked it back so smooth I thought he was moonwalking.”

Old rumors resurface

LeBron has faced whispers about performance-enhancing drugs before. In 2013, his name surfaced in the federal Biogenesis investigation, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing. Kevin Garnett even revisited the topic on his podcast last year, though it didn’t draw as much backlash as Teague’s comments.

Teague’s words have already caused him problems offline. The 37-year-old said a LeBron fan confronted him at a gas station after hearing the podcast. While he laughed it off, the run-in underscored how quickly a “joke” about one of the game’s biggest names can escalate.

It’s worth noting LeBron has never failed an NBA drug test, and the league didn’t even begin HGH testing until the 2015–16 season, well after his Miami stint. Whether Teague was just joking or trying to stir the pot, he ended up making himself the punchline.