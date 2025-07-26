Khloe Kardashian recently clarified why she decided not to correct her daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, on the status of their relationship.

“True just turned 7 in April, and maybe, like, two years ago, True would say something like, ‘your husband’ or whatever,” Khloe shared on her podcast Khloé In Wonder Land this week. “I’m like, ‘Who’s my husband?’ She’s like, ‘My Daddy!’ I just didn’t know what her thought process was because, from where she would have the memory of it, she’s never seen us kiss before or anything like that.”

While Khloe was married before to Lamar Odom from 2009-2016, she was never married to the Cleveland Cavaliers star. Khloe and Tristan dated on-and-off from 2016-2021 and share True and son Tatum.

“I didn’t want to say, ‘No he’s not [my husband],’ I didn’t know what to do,” Kardashian said. “I asked my therapist and she said, ‘[True is] so young. This is how they associate things. If it gets to be a problem, we’ll talk about it, but right now, she’ll figure it out or ask more questions.’”

However, the Good American founder said True never really brought it up again, and her children “never asked” why Tristan doesn't live with them. While the NBA star was getting renovations done on his home, he and his brother, Amari Thompson, stayed with Khloe and the children briefly.

“I don’t know if that’s weird or not,” she said. “They sort of think it’s cool, like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have two houses in L.A.’ They’re like, ‘Wow, my Daddy has a house and my mommy has a house.’”

What is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship status now?

Both Khloe and Tristan are single according to their social media accounts and any recent reports. However, the two seemingly have a great co-parenting relationship and are seen together at times celebrating their children's birthdays and accomplishments.

Tristan made it public that he still had an interest in Khloe despite the infidelity claims in the past. According to the U.S. Sun he has proposed to the reality star “several times” yet she refused to take the NBA star back.

“Tristan started saying to Khloe, ‘Well, I asked you to marry me, you turned me down, and you made it very clear publicly that you're single. So it's time I start putting myself first,'” the source told the outlet.

As for Khloe, she said she's open to dating in the future but she is prioritizing herself.

“I’ve been single for about three years and love it—I really, really do,” Khloe told Bustle back in December. “I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it.”

Khloe said the issues that have had happened in the past with relationships gave her a negative outlook on herself.

“I’ve always been such a confident person, and then I went through some personal things with my relationships and a lot of them took a hit at my self-esteem,” she added. “I started being so mean to myself and I don’t know where it came from.”

Despite the two not having a romantic relationship, they have been proactive in giving a great life to their children.