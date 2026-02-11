It appears that Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Cooper DeJean is distancing himself even more from the Nikki Bella dating rumors, as he recently revealed his celebrity crushes, and the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't one of them.

During an interview with Exciting Mics, DeJean was asked to name his celebrity crushes. He named Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and singer Tate McRae.

However, he noted that he's unsure of his selection of Sweeney, especially after Puka Nacua “shot his shot” with the Christy actress. “It sounds like he already shot his shot with her,” DeJean noted, but the interviewers emphasized that shooting your shot doesn't mean they're dating.

Cooper DeJean reveals his celebrity crushes 👀 pic.twitter.com/nwgaqPbJpC — Exciting Mics (@excitingmics) February 10, 2026

So, Sweeney remains his “1A” celebrity crush, and McRae is his “1B.” Fans will have to wait and see if anything comes of his comments.

Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella have been denying the dating rumors

The rumors that DeJean and Bella are dating have been swirling for months. It all began after the WWE Superstar posted a picture of herself at DeJean's locker after going to an Eagles game.

Then, during the Feb. 2 edition of Monday Night RAW, which took place in Philadelphia, Bella seemingly confirmed the rumors. The crowd chanted “Coop” at Nikki and Brie Bella, and while Nikki originally thought they were booing them, her twin sister clarified what they were saying.

“Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby,” Bella said to the fans, further adding fuel to the fire that she was dating DeJean, a 2025 Pro Bowler.

However, the following day, she revealed that she is still “single.” During Super Bowl week, DeJean was asked about the rumors as well. “She's saying she's got good taste? I mean, she could be talking about anybody,” he told Kay Adams after being asked about Bella's “Pro Bowl” comment.

Pat McAfee then asked if he wanted to discuss his “public relationship” while DeJean was on The Pat McAfee Show. He quickly responded, “I don't think I have a public relationship.”