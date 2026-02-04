After seemingly leaning into the rumors that she is dating Cooper DeJean on Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is now walking back those comments.

TMZ Sports interviewed Bella as she and her twin sister, Brie, left what appears to be Rockefeller Center in New York City. When DeJean was brought up, Bella appears to nervously laugh when the interviewer asks, “Seems like you guys have made it official — is that a yes or a no, girl?”

Bella denied that they were together. “Nope, single,” Bella said in response to the interviewer, who couldn't believe she is still single.

Nikki Bella says she's still single after Cooper DeJean reference on “Raw.” 👀 https://t.co/AEgOqblUhS pic.twitter.com/L6WZePLSFg — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2026

The interviewer continued to push the envelope as Bella approached her vehicle. They made one last-ditch effort, asking if they were going to spend Valentine's Day together.

Of course, she did not respond, ignoring the question altogether. She definitely heard the question, though, as Bella exchanged pleasantries with the interviewer before entering her ride.

Are Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean dating?

It doesn't appear that Bella and DeJean are dating. Her latest comments won't likely put out the fires of online speculation, but it's safe to assume they're not dating until one of them confirms it.

During the Feb. 2 edition of RAW, which took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the crowd chanted, “Coop,” when the Bellas were in the ring.

Initially, Nikki thought they were booing, asking if they were booing the hometown Eagles for “not getting in the Super Bowl” or them. However, Brie then clarified that they were saying, “Coop.”

“Can you blame a girl for having good taste?” Bella asked the crowd, igniting even more online speculation. “I mean, Pro Bowl, baby.”

The rumors that Bella and DeJean are dating have been running rampant over the last few months. Speculation began after Bella posted a picture of herself at DeJean's locker.