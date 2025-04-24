Micah Parsons knows what lights his fire on the field—and apparently, it’s Latto. When asked which celebrity he’d want in the stands during a game, the Cowboys linebacker didn’t hesitate, per Instagram. “If Latto came up to Dallas and went crazy, I might have five sacks,” he said with a laugh during an interview with House of Highlights.

The sideline fantasy set off a flurry of reactions. “I don’t even play football, I might just get 12 myself,” joked one fan in the comments. Others echoed the sentiment, with one admitting, “I don’t do celebrity crushes but Latto is the one exception.” Her effect? Clearly potent.

But for Parsons, it’s more than just a fun hypothetical. “I’m not gonna lie,” he said, sounding half-serious. The admiration is strong—even if Latto’s love life remains a mystery, with long-standing rumors of her dating 21 Savage still unconfirmed. One thing’s certain: if she ever shows up at AT&T Stadium, you’d be wise to bet the over on Parsons’ stats that night.

Contract Talks, Home Run Derbies, and a Season Ahead

While Parsons is dreaming about sideline motivation, the Cowboys front office is deep into more grounded negotiations. A contract extension looms, one that could reset the market for defensive players. Though team owner Jerry Jones confirmed that an offer has been made—one with both term length and dollar signs attached—nothing has been finalized.

Parsons, for now, is staying out of it. “My agent will call me once the deal is done,” he said during an appearance at the Reliant Home Run Derby. What about training camp if no deal gets signed? He’s showing up either way. “I’ve gotta walk through it,” he explained. “I’m not so much of an iPad person… I’ll be there learning.”

So while he waits for his next contract—and maybe a Latto sighting—Micah Parsons remains focused on the field. But hey, Cowboys brass, if you want five sacks in Week 1, you might want to slide an invite to Latto.