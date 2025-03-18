The 2025 MLB season kicked off in dramatic fashion in Japan, with an electrifying matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Tokyo Dome was packed with fans and celebrities alike, including legendary comedian and diehard Cubs supporter Bill Murray, who shared a special moment with Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr, per TMZ. The duo joined an all-star lineup of sports icons such as Billie Jean King, CC Sabathia, Andruw Jones, and Ryan Howard, making the first game of the season feel more like a grand spectacle than just another ballgame.

Despite the Cubs’ efforts, the Dodgers secured a 4-1 victory, fueled by Shohei Ohtani’s two-hit performance. Star pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga delivered strong outings, keeping the game tense. Meanwhile, the Tokyo crowd brought a contagious energy, enhanced by a surprise visit from a roaming Pikachu mascot, a nod to Japan’s beloved pop culture.

Imanaga Battles Through Walks in Season Opener

Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga entered the game with two goals: perform well and lead his team to victory. He accomplished the former, but unfortunately, the Cubs fell short. Imanaga delivered four shutout innings despite issuing a career-high four walks. The lefty kept his composure, particularly in a much-anticipated showdown against Ohtani, whom he retired twice, extending Ohtani’s career struggles against him to 0-for-7.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell praised Imanaga’s ability to handle the high-pressure environment, saying, “I thought he pitched excellent. Imanaga and Yamamoto did a really good job handling the nerves at the start of the game.”

Walks are not typically a problem for Imanaga, who rarely struggled with command last season. Reflecting on his performance, he admitted he tries to limit walks but has learned not to let them dictate his approach. “Even if an at-bat ended in a walk, try to get him next time and regroup and change my mindset,” he said.

The Chicago Cubs will have a quick turnaround as they seek redemption in Game 2 of the Tokyo Series, set for 3:10 AM PT on Wednesday. With the season just beginning, they’ll need to clean up their defense and sharpen their offense to bounce back strong.