Dwight Howard has never been shy about his opinion, and when it comes to Victor Wembanyama, he thinks the San Antonio Spurs star is leaving too much on the table. Wembanyama has dazzled the league since his debut, standing 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan, leading the NBA in blocks in each of his first two seasons while averaging 22.5 points per game. But Howard, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who made a career out of bullying opponents in the paint, wants Wemby to take a page out of his book, BasketballNetwork reports.

Most consecutive double-doubles by a teenager in NBA history: 7 — Victor Wembanyama

7 — Dwight Howard Special. pic.twitter.com/rtlvIemOlw — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) December 16, 2023

“If I'm Wemby, it's no way I'm not dunking on everybody, every play until somebody stops it. I'm 7'5″. Stop! Bump the three-ball. I want to get to the paint, this 100 percent,” Howard said. “He's 7'5″, just imagine if you put his energy towards going to the basket every single play, who's gonna stop him? Now, you're getting teams in foul trouble, now you can play your finesse game. Now in the second half, they can't do nothing. They at your mercy. Don't come into the game, I'm shooting threes.”

Howard’s argument has merit. With Wembanyama’s size and agility, he could be nearly unstoppable down low. Still, it’s impossible to ignore what makes the French phenom so unique. He’s not just a defensive juggernaut but a fluid scorer who can shoot over nearly anyone.

Wembanyama’s two-way evolution

Even with Howard’s critique, Wembanyama’s numbers tell a remarkable story. Despite missing half of the 2024-25 season, he still led the league in blocks by an impressive 28, finishing with 176 in just 46 games. That kind of defensive dominance is generational, and it’s the foundation of his All-NBA trajectory. On offense, Wemby is still refining his shot selection, but his ability to score inside and stretch the floor makes him a matchup nightmare.

Howard may want him to live in the paint, but Wemby’s versatility is his superpower. Whether it’s bullying defenders under the rim or splashing a jumper over outstretched arms, he’s redefining what a 7-footer can do. Howard’s advice may work for a throwback big, but Victor Wembanyama is proving that the modern game is his to command.