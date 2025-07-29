Kyrie Irving is questioning why professional athletes’ paychecks are so easy to find and whether that transparency puts them in harm’s way. During a recent Twitch stream, the Dallas Mavericks guard opened up about his concerns, saying that publicizing contracts can carry “real-life consequences,” per MarketWatch. Irving asked, “I wonder how much that puts a target on someone’s life.”

Irving pointed out that while some salaries in the corporate world are public, pro sports contracts are often detailed to the dollar, making them widely discussed and scrutinized. “I find it very interesting that, of course, people will know what CEOs of Fortune 500 companies make … but when it comes to sports, you know exactly the pay scale and the details of it,” Irving said. “And then it is discussed as though there aren’t any real-life consequences to that.”

The 33-year-old recently signed a three-year, $118.5 million deal with Dallas, bringing his career earnings to nearly $430 million. While those numbers reflect his elite status on the court, Irving said that living in a society where everyone knows exactly what he makes creates “an awkwardness,” calling it at times “a little intrusive.”

A question of safety

Irving’s concerns appear rooted in more than just privacy. He referenced the danger that can come with being a public figure whose wealth is well-documented, particularly as several NBA players, including Luka Doncic, Mike Conley, DeMar DeRozan, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, have experienced home burglaries in recent years.

There is no official public database for these deals, but outlets regularly report contract details, and websites like Spotrac and HoopsHype compile them for easy access. Kyrie Irving questioned whether that kind of visibility changes how people treat him and suggested it could put athletes in compromising situations.

“Is it too much information at some point though? When does it become comfortable for me?” he asked.

Some players share his unease. Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves admitted in 2023 that having his salary public creates awkward interactions, even as he signed a $53.8 million deal. “You definitely get some comments,” Reaves said, noting that he remains frugal despite his big payday.