Family ties in the Beckham family continue to weaken as their rift continues. On Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, soccer legend David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, made the news when he made several serious allegations against his family and father.

No longer looking forward to reconciling his relationship with his family, Brooklyn shared a six-page statement on his Instagram stories, sharing his side of the entire family drama. However, a few hours later, Sir David Beckham on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, issued his first statement on the incident. Speaking to CNBC, Beckham addressed the situation and claimed that “children make mistakes.”

“I’ve always spoken about social media, and the power of social media for the good and for the bad. We’ve talked about what kids can access these days, and it can be dangerous. What I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well — use it for the right reasons.”

Article Continues Below

Though Beckham did not directly bring up his son Brooklyn's actions, he claimed that he has always tried to educate his children on using social media. “They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. That’s what I try to teach my kids, but, you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well.”

Tension has been going on amongst the family members for several years now, and it began especially during Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham. In the statement shared by Brooklyn on social media, he also made several “uncomfortable” allegations against his mother, Victoria Beckham, although no one from the Beckham family has officially commented on it yet.