David Beckham's well-known family has reportedly been experiencing internal discord for several months. Last month, things took a drastic turn when their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, decided to block his family on social media. However, the drama continued when the Manchester United legend proceeded to upload a carousel of family photos but decided to snub Brooklyn out of it. However, he later uploaded an Instagram story with his son.

Now, a few weeks later, through a series of social media posts, the eldest child of Sir David Beckham and Lady Beckham has claimed that he now no longer wants to “reconcile” with his family. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, in his first public comment surrounding the family rifts, accused his parents of “attacking” the couple in the press, stating they tried “endlessly to ruin” his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In a lengthy six-page statement, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, claimed that his parents tried to control his life. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” the statement read.

Brooklyn Beckham speaks out against parents Victoria and David Beckham. “I do not want to reconcile with my family.” In a series of Instagram Stories, Brooklyn Beckham alleges his parents repeatedly interfered in his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. pic.twitter.com/mAi8L1Qs4X — Complex (@Complex) January 20, 2026

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

Brooklyn Beckham further opens up about how his family tried to ruin his marriage

In the same series of statements, Beckham's eldest son further opened up about how his family tried to ruin his marriage. “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

He claimed that his mother, Victoria, had “cancelled making Nicola’s dress” and “hijacked” the first dance at the wedding, where she danced “inappropriately” with him, making him “uncomfortable.”

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable. Despite this, we travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited.”

He concluded his statement by sharing that he grew up struggling with severe anxiety. He noted that his anxiety had ceased since he distanced himself from his parents, and that he and Nicola now desire a peaceful life of privacy.