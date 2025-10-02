Shedeur Sanders may be the third-string quarterback in Cleveland, but he still managed to become the headline of the week without saying a single word. During Wednesday’s media availability, the rookie answered questions in complete silence, mouthing responses with a grin while reporters pressed him about the Browns’ decision to bench veteran Joe Flacco in favor of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. It was an unusual move that instantly went viral. Deion Sanders, never one to miss a chance to back his son, quickly reacted on social media, per NYPost.

“Good 1 son. You did that,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer wrote with a string of laughing emojis, making clear he approved of Shedeur’s playful protest.

“His dad Instagramming all these laughing emojis and writing ‘Good 1 son. You did that,' is not helpful… Deion has to recognize he can do this, Shedeur can't.”@getnickwright on Deion Sanders' reaction to Shedeur's “silent interview.” pic.twitter.com/anszBfFQpQ — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) October 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stephen A. Smith weighs in

Not everyone rushed to praise the stunt. Stephen A. Smith, often quick with a fiery take, actually showed restraint when addressing the situation on ESPN’s First Take. He didn’t dismiss it outright but reminded viewers that optics matter.

“I'm not gonna overreact to it,” Smith said. “Other people are going to look at him and consider that immature. I don't consider him immature. I think he can play, I think he's a leader. A lot is prejudged when it comes to him and I think it’s unfair. But, at times, I wish he would recognize how people will judge him.”

Smith added that every move Shedeur makes will be dissected, which he believes explains the mime act as a form of protest. In fact, ESPN’s Adam Schefter later confirmed that Shedeur’s silent approach was directed at Rex Ryan, who earlier in the week blasted the Browns rookie as an “embarrassment.”

The act may have raised eyebrows, but Smith emphasized that it’s not worth turning into a major controversy. “It’s no big deal,” he said, before noting that the quarterback’s real test will come once he finally steps on the field.

For now, the Sanders family is united in defending the 22-year-old quarterback. Deion embraced the humor, Smith delivered perspective, and Shedeur made sure he owned the narrative without speaking a single audible word.