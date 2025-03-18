American soccer star Trinity Rodman and rising tennis talent Ben Shelton have officially hard-launched their relationship, sending sports fans into a frenzy, per MensJournal. The duo made things public on Monday, with Shelton subtly confirming the romance in an Instagram post that left little room for speculation.

A Sneaky Yet Definitive Reveal

Shelton, who has been climbing the tennis ranks with an electrifying style, posted a carousel of images to his Instagram, with the final slide featuring none other than Rodman, a forward for the U.S. Women’s National Team and the Washington Spirit.

“I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak,” Shelton captioned the post, hinting at his continued rise both on and off the court.

Ben Shelton and USWNT soccer star Trinity Rodman 👀💕 The comments filled with tennis players 😂 pic.twitter.com/1CfZlRsy1T — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodman, never one to shy away from a moment, responded in the comments with, “Shooters shoot I guess 🤭👀,” making it clear that their romance had taken center stage. Fellow tennis stars Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens quickly chimed in, calling it a true “hard launch,” while Francis Tiafoe added, “We gram now 👀👀👀👀.”

Love in the Spotlight

For fans of both athletes, this public reveal marks the confirmation of a rumor that had been swirling for some time. While the exact timeline of their relationship remains unclear, the Instagram debut leaves little doubt that the two are officially together.

Shelton comes from a family deeply rooted in professional tennis, while Rodman has carved her own path in soccer despite being the daughter of one of the NBA’s most polarizing figures, Dennis Rodman. The soccer star has spoken openly about her strained relationship with her father, even rejecting his public apology last December, making headlines when she stated she was “done” with him.

Rodman’s dating history previously included NFL wide receiver Trinity Benson, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in May 2024 before quietly parting ways. Shelton, on the other hand, was linked to Florida heptathlete Anna Hall in the past, though neither had publicly confirmed anything serious.

Now, with a new power couple in the making, sports fans will be watching closely to see how Rodman and Shelton balance their high-profile careers with their budding romance.