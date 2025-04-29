Yung Miami spent her weekend setting the record straight after social media users accused her of chasing clout with newly drafted NFL quarterback Shedeur Sanders, per Vibe.

On Saturday, April 26, just hours after Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the City Girls rapper shared a celebratory Instagram post. Tagging Shedeur and adding his signature “legendary” slogan, she wrote, “I love seeing BLACK JOY s/o to the Sanders.” Miami later attended Shedeur’s draft party, posing for a photo with the young star. It didn’t take long for critics to stir up rumors, suggesting she was angling for more than just a congratulatory moment.

Yung Miami wasn’t having it. Firing back at her detractors, she posted, “Yall btches don’t know what ‘Supporting your ppl’ look like!!!! Everything ain’t dck & p*ssy!!!!!” Her blunt response made it clear that she didn’t appreciate the accusations and saw her interaction with Sanders as nothing more than sincere support.

Shutting Down the Gossip Machine

The drama didn’t stop there. When some users dragged her past relationships into the mix, Yung Miami dared them to get specific. “Name 3 nias I been with. Name em…..” she challenged in a follow-up post. One user listed Diddy and the fathers of her children, but Miami quickly corrected them, stating, “NO! My bd’s don’t count when yall calling me a h*e NAME THE NiAS IM F**KING!!!!!!!!.”

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, surprisingly fell to the fifth round despite a standout college career. His slide prompted widespread reaction, even catching the attention of President Donald Trump, who called out NFL owners for overlooking him in the earlier rounds.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami’s personal life remains a mystery. Despite public curiosity, she has dismissed rumors linking her to 50 Cent and Michael B. Jordan. For now, it seems she is more focused on celebrating Black success—and making sure no one twists her support into something it’s not.