Saturday night felt like a scene straight out of Ice Cube’s legendary catalog, only this time the mic was traded for a bobblehead. The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to the hip-hop icon and lifelong fan with a special-edition giveaway that had fans buzzing before first pitch, per TMZ.

My bobble head was amazing but the drone show was next level. Thanks to the @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/cI3OnnKpM7 — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ahead of the matchup with the Washington Nationals, thousands of supporters lined up at Dodger Stadium to grab the limited-edition figure. The bobblehead features Cube in Dodgers gear, standing at home plate with a microphone by his feet, capturing both his musical roots and connection to the city's sports culture.

Although Cube couldn’t be there in person due to BIG3 league commitments on the East Coast, his reaction still made its way to fans. “You’ve made a LA kid’s dreams come true,” he posted on X, adding that he felt honored to be a part of Dodgers history. When asked about the moment while traveling through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, he called it something he “never expected to have.”

Article Continues Below

A Dream Realized, Even From Afar

This was no ordinary promotion. It marked the 10th bobblehead night out of 21 planned for the Dodgers’ 2025 season, but few had the city buzzing like this one. Cube has been more than just a fan over the years. He’s played a part in the team’s biggest moments, including their World Series celebrations, and continues to be one of the city's most respected voices.

Even with his physical absence, Cube’s words carried weight. “I feel great,” he told a photographer when asked about the bobblehead. “It’s amazing.” He also used the moment to plug the BIG3, expressing optimism that the Lakers' recent sale could inspire new investors to support his league.

Ice Cube may have been across the country, but his presence was unmistakably felt throughout the stadium. On a night filled with nostalgia, pride, and a nod to one of the city's true originals, fans left with more than a bobblehead. They left with a reminder of what it means to represent Los Angeles.