DeMarcus Cousins is facing the fallout from one of the wildest moments of his professional career, and now Ice Cube is offering a new lane for redemption, per Complex.

The former NBA All-Star was booted from Puerto Rico’s top basketball league this week after a bizarre and inflammatory series of actions during a game with the Guaynabo Mets. It all unraveled Monday night when Cousins got into it with a few fans from the opposing team, the Vaqueros de Bayamón. In a viral clip that quickly made the rounds online, Cousins appeared to scratch his groin and force a heckler to smell his hand, then escalated tensions by jawing at fans until security intervened.

Things went from bad to worse after the game. On his way to the locker room, Cousins taunted the crowd again, prompting one fan to douse him with a drink. Cousins tried to retaliate but was held back. That only opened the floodgates. More fans hurled drinks and popcorn as the 34-year-old walked away soaked and irate.

The fallout came quickly. The Baloncesto Superior Nacional league hit Cousins with a season-ending suspension and a $4,250 fine, citing multiple violations including incitement and unsportsmanlike conduct. The Mets then dropped him from the team altogether. If he fails to “show cause” regarding his behavior, he could face an additional $10,000 fine.

Apology and Ice Cube 

Cousins, for his part, expressed remorse. “I want to apologize to the fans of Puerto Rico for my actions,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have so much love and respect for the island.”

Still, there may be a lifeline for Boogie.

On Wednesday, Ice Cube extended an invitation through social media: “Come get your flowers in @thebig3,” he tweeted. Cube, the founder of the Big3 league, made it clear he sees value in Cousins despite the controversy. The league has long positioned itself as a second chance haven for former NBA players, and DeMarcus Cousins might just be its next reclamation story.