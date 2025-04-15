Donna Kelce has Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans excited as the matriarch “liked” a comment about the couple having a baby.

Donna's oldest son, Jason Kelce, just welcomed his fourth daughter with his wife, Kylie Kelce, last month, and as she was “liking” congratulatory comments about the birth of Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce. Finnley made her New Heights podcast debut when Jason showed the newborn's face during the taping where Travis met his niece for the first time.

“Hey little muffin!” Travis gushed at Finnley. “Look at you. You hanging out with mom?”

“You’re amazing, Ky,” he continued speaking to Kylie before adorably speaking to his new niece. “Finn, you just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you.”

The moment went viral and a fan commented, “Trav's going to make a wonderful father, just like Jason!”

Donna “liked” the comment but she did in fact like all the comments that were congratulating Jason and Kylie on their new bundle of joy.

In a joint post on Instagram, Kylie and Jason announced the arrival of Finnley.

“Whoop, there she is!” Kylie captioned the photos of their newborn.

Kylie and Jason are also the parents to three other girls: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Speak On Their Futures

Fans are not the only ones that are wishing for Swift and Travis to have a baby. Former NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman discussed the possibility on their Dudes on Dudes podcast last month.

Edelman said that the couple “would be great with a kid” with Gronkowski adding that “the kid would be performing — having eight catches a game and then doing the halftime show.”

The former New England Patriots wide receiver said that the couple's imaginary child a timeline of about “24 years” to get the job done but added that it would “probably” happen sooner.

“Taylor was on the scene when she was, like, 13,” Edelman added.

Gronkowski responded, “Their kid would be like 14 in college. Just surpass[ing] middle school because he’s so smart. He’ll be in the league at 18 and singing and performing at halftime.”

The former tight end added, “Dang, they need to have a kid if that’s the case.”

The couple hasn't spoken too much about the future but sources close to them revealed that they are stepping into that direction.

“Taylor has her future planned out to a tee. She wants to get married and start a family and now is the time. Privately, she’s hoping Kelce will retire, but she’ll support him through another year of football if that’s what he wants,” a RadarOnline source reported.

The two have been keeping it lowkey for the last couple of weeks and have been spending some time in Park City after they had a romantic vacation overseas. Since coming back to the States, the couple has been reportedly looking forward to settling down outside of Kansas City after the tight end retires.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

Travis confirmed that he will be back on the field for the next NFL season with the Chiefs.