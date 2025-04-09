Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are overjoyed with the birth of Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's fourth baby girl. Kylie and Jason got married in 2018 and have three other daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn — welcomed their fourth bundle of joy at the end of last month. The couple shared the news with fans on April 1 with several photos of Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce.

After the birth of Finn, Taylor Swift reportedly gave Kylie and Jason “a huge assortment of flowers and other little gifts” to celebrate the couple’s newest addition, Life & Style reported.

Kylie spoke about the birth of Finn on her Not Gonna Lie podcast and shared a few jokes about giving birth to her girls.

“We are definitely regulars in labor and delivery,” Kylie joked.”It’s like a second home at this point. We do get in and get out.”

Another notable part of her latest podcast episode is when she revealed that she and Jason were stuck on what to name their new baby girl.

“For the first 24 hours of her life, she did not have a name,” Kylie confessed.

They considered Colette and calling her Cole as well as Georgie as a nickname.

“I didn’t like anything that got us there,” Kylie said. “No offense to anyone.”

Winnifred was also a consideration for baby No. 4 because Kylie loved the nickname. We had “plans to call the baby Freddy because … a little girl named Freddie has to be so badass and so cute.”

The former field hockey coach said Finn was not a name that they spoke about when originally thinking of names for baby number four. However, the couple did discuss it one other time and that's when they were expecting Elliotte.

“Considering we had to name four children with the same gender, we had to run it back to the archives and borrow one from a different child, and that’s what we did,” Kylie added.

Finnley has already made a podcast appearance on her father and uncle's New Heights podcast where Travis met her for the first time.

“Do you want to see your new niece?” Jason asked, smiling ear to ear.

At the time, Travis had only seen a photo of Finn before he met her.

“Hey, little muffin,” he said adorably. “You just look adorable, I don’t even have anything to say to you.”