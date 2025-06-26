Draymond Green knows how to talk his talk on the court, but he also knows when it goes too far. While appearing on The Pivot podcast, the four-time NBA champion spoke candidly about where he draws the line in trash talk, TheShadeRoom reports. He admitted he's had his moments of going too far, but one thing he refuses to do is disrespect someone's relationship or their children. Green brought up Jalen Green and Draya Michele's romance as an example.

The couple made their relationship public in August 2023 and quickly became a target of online critics. Many focused on their 17-year age gap, and the commentary only intensified in March 2024 when they revealed they were expecting a child. Draymond wasn’t having it.

Draymond Green defends Draya & Jalen Green’s relationship pic.twitter.com/vkbXnfPWkX — Unplugged (@wiztohfem) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Jalen Green, everybody had their opinions on him,” he said. “Everybody talking about him and his woman. That ain't none of y'all business. Get out that man's business.” He continued, “I'm publicly defending him like, ‘Y’all stop.’ That's wack to me. I don't rock with that. That's where I cross the line.”

Draymond made it clear that certain boundaries should never be crossed, even in the heat of competition. Trash talk might be part of the game, but dragging someone’s partner into it? That’s not something he can respect.

The couple stays focused, the critics stay loud

Jalen Green and Draya Michele have taken plenty of heat since revealing their relationship. While much of the criticism has centered on their age difference, the couple has made it known they are unfazed. In a June 2024 interview with TMZ, they shared how they’ve intentionally distanced themselves from the noise.

“I don't know what people's problem is,” Draya said. “Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird.” The couple emphasized that they avoid internet chatter and focus on their family.

Still, the way people tried to tear them down clearly stuck with Draymond. He explained that defending them wasn’t just a one-off, but rather it was about standing on principle. That said, don’t think he’s suddenly gone soft. Draymond finished the segment with one of the wildest pivots of the interview, laughing as he added that if it’s your mom on the other end of a joke? Fair game. “It’s UP. I’m crushing her.”

Draymond Green might talk crazy sometimes, but when it comes to love and family, he draws the line with purpose.