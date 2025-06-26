Draymond Green knows how to talk his talk on the court, but he also knows when it goes too far. While appearing on The Pivot podcast, the four-time NBA champion spoke candidly about where he draws the line in trash talk, TheShadeRoom reports. He admitted he's had his moments of going too far, but one thing he refuses to do is disrespect someone's relationship or their children. Green brought up Jalen Green and Draya Michele's romance as an example.

The couple made their relationship public in August 2023 and quickly became a target of online critics. Many focused on their 17-year age gap, and the commentary only intensified in March 2024 when they revealed they were expecting a child. Draymond wasn’t having it.

“Jalen Green, everybody had their opinions on him,” he said. “Everybody talking about him and his woman. That ain't none of y'all business. Get out that man's business.” He continued, “I'm publicly defending him like, ‘Y’all stop.’ That's wack to me. I don't rock with that. That's where I cross the line.”

Draymond made it clear that certain boundaries should never be crossed, even in the heat of competition. Trash talk might be part of the game, but dragging someone’s partner into it? That’s not something he can respect.

The couple stays focused, the critics stay loud

Article Continues Below
More Celebrity News
The Princess and the Frog, A’ja Wilson
Aces’ A’ja Wilson reveals The Princess and the Frog inspiration after historic milestoneBurtland Dixon ·
Rockets star Kevin Durant, who squashed his longstanding beef with Lil B, on the Suns.
Lil B squashes beef with Kevin Durant after ‘accepting clap back’Andrew Korpan ·
Dylan Harper stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the second pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Dylan Harper’s mom goes viral at 2025 NBA Draft after Spurs selectionGuillermo Guajardo ·
image thumbnail
Taylor Swift shares she loves letting Travis Kelce ‘shine’Autumn Hawkins ·
O'Shea Jackson Jr.
O’Shea Jackson Jr. mocks Thunder championship hat designAutumn Hawkins ·
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.
Travis Kelce sends supporting message to Taylor Swift after surprise concertAutumn Hawkins ·

Jalen Green and Draya Michele have taken plenty of heat since revealing their relationship. While much of the criticism has centered on their age difference, the couple has made it known they are unfazed. In a June 2024 interview with TMZ, they shared how they’ve intentionally distanced themselves from the noise.

“I don't know what people's problem is,” Draya said. “Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird.” The couple emphasized that they avoid internet chatter and focus on their family.

Still, the way people tried to tear them down clearly stuck with Draymond. He explained that defending them wasn’t just a one-off, but rather it was about standing on principle. That said, don’t think he’s suddenly gone soft. Draymond finished the segment with one of the wildest pivots of the interview, laughing as he added that if it’s your mom on the other end of a joke? Fair game. “It’s UP. I’m crushing her.”

Draymond Green might talk crazy sometimes, but when it comes to love and family, he draws the line with purpose.