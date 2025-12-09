John Cena has now revealed a surprising announcement about his new five-year-long WWE contract. Just a few days before his retirement match, Cena revealed putting pen to paper on a new WWE deal.

Recently speaking to Tom Rinaldi of WWE, the veteran opened up about his brand new upcoming role with the promotion. Opening up about his post-retirement plans, “The Leader of Cenation” revealed his future as an ambassador of the promotion.

“I will be an ambassador to WWE. I’m already signed on for another five years,” he stated. “‘Please, as long as you can do it. I would like to be in this family as an employee, as a contributing part for as long as I can.

“It’s not my time to perform anymore. I have a bunch of strengths and gifts that I can pass on. I’m looking forward to the second mountain of being an ambassador. Maybe ambassadorship comes with letting more people know to watch this, which was my goal in the first place, and maybe mentorship to talent I wouldn’t spend time with, where I can sit and be like, ‘Who are you really? How can I get the rapping moment on the bus? I want that guy or girl on TV.’ I’m looking forward to that stuff,” Cena continued.

In less than a week, Cena will conclude his pro-wrestling career against Gunther on the Dec. 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE's Drew McIntyre claims John Cena is the ‘GOAT' of pro-wrestling

A few days ago, while speaking to ESPN, Drew McIntyre heaped praise on his former rival, John Cena.

“He’s meant everything to our industry,” McIntyre explained. “When The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin left WWE, the top superstars like Triple H, Shawn Michaels were at the end of their career, the company and the world needed somebody to step up into that top position. John stepped up in a massive way for multiple generations.

“It’s insane to say that he’s about to have his last couple of matches. I’m sad I didn’t get one of them, but I’m glad I’m part of the roster. I’m glad I got to travel the world. I’m glad I got to learn from John Cena because he is a legend, and he may just be the GOAT,” he continued.