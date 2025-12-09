Mark Sanchez's wife, Perry Mattfeld, is supporting her husband amid his October arrest.

“This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different,” wrote Sanchez in the caption of his Friday, December 5, post that featured a photo of his wife and their daughters. “I’m just grateful — to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids.”

“Thank you to the people who kept me standing and gave my family opportunities to share moments like these,” Sanchez continued. “From our family to yours, we wish you a happy and peaceful holiday season.”

To show support for her husband, Mattfield commented the heart hands emoji. The couple got married in May 2023. The couple shares twin girls who were born in March. He also has a son, 8-year-old Daniel, with his ex-girlfriend, Bobby T.

Sanchez is facing multiple criminal charges after an altercation involving a 69-year-old truck driver, Perry Tole, in an alley in Indianapolis that put both in the hospital. He's since been charged with felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury and three misdemeanor charges: battery resulting in bodily injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, according to ABC.

Following the incident, Sanchez spoke to reporters briefly when he left the Marion County Jail in October.

“Right now I’m just focused on my recovery,” Sanchez told the reporter. “And I just wanted to thank the first responders… I’m grateful for that… I’m recovering slowly. It’s a long process.”

Since his arrest, he was let go from Fox Sports where he worked as an analyst.

The former NFL quarterback faces potential prison time, up to six years. His start date for his trial will be March 12, 2026.