After several months of silence, WWE Superstar John Cena has finally opened up about The Rock and Travis Scott's roles in his heel turn. Earlier this year at Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena joined forces with The Rock and Scott to turn heel.

However, the storyline soon lost momentum when Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson stopped showing up, and the angle with Travis Scott following WrestleMania 41 also died down. This led to an abrupt phase in Cena's heel turn, which fans often blamed on The Rock's absence. Now, almost a year later, Cena, appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, addressed the situation and shared his thoughts.

“Who cares?” Cena claimed. “It doesn’t matter. We can talk about what could have been until the cows come home. And I think that’s what’s great about the people who are left standing. Certainly me and Cody [Rhodes]. What’s the change? this? All right, let’s go. I don’t dwell for one second on what could have been, because what could have been is Brock [Lesnar] doesn’t leave for the NFL, and there’s no John Cena.”

After playing a heel for five months, Cena finally turned face before SummerSlam 2025 but failed to retain his championship against Cody Rhodes.

John Cena discusses whether WWE had planned a final match against The Rock

Article Continues Below

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cena also opened up about whether the creatives had planned any potential final match against The Rock.

“I don’t care,” Cena said. “First of all, I’m always the last to know. It doesn’t trickle down to me. If you watch Unreal, that process is genuine. I’m usually the last guy they call because I’m the easiest.”

With 17 World titles and multiple other championships under his name, Cena is set to wrestle his final match against Gunther on Dec. 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event.