The daughter of WWE icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and current NXT general manager Ava has confirmed that she is dating a fellow talent in the developmental brand, Tatyanna Dumas.

Ava took to her Instagram Stories (via TMZ) to make their relationship official, and she confirmed that she is dating WWE NXT star Dumas.

😍 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's daughter, Simone (AKA Ava), just went official with her girlfriend — NXT wrestler Tatyanna Dumas! https://t.co/MPGFEF0QFE 🎥: Instagram / bigupsofficial pic.twitter.com/oZM1FjqWKI — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

She posted a montage of them together, from attending sports games to eating out. “Fall in love, again and again,” she wrote over the video.

Dumas was also seen at the premiere of The Smashing Machine alongside The Rock and Ava earlier this year. So, her relationship with Ava should come as no surprise.

The Rock's daughter Ava is a rising star in WWE NXT

Ava has been part of WWE since 2020. She began training that year, and she signed a contract with the company. However, it would be a while before she made her on-screen debut.

Her NXT debut would come in October 2022. She was revealed as a member of Joe Gacy's faction, Schism, and she debuted under the ring name Ava Raine (before it was shortened).

She would make her in-ring debut at Stand & Deliver on Apr. 1, teaming with Schism against Chase University in a losing effort. The group would not last long, as Schism began disbanding in September 2023 following the Dyad's (James Drake and Zack Gibson) contracts expiring.

In turn, Ava would begin a new gimmick. She became the on-screen assistant of Shawn Michaels, who is NXT's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. She would be promoted to NXT general manager on Jan. 23, 2024.

In March 2025, Michaels revealed that Ava would also lead the revived Evolve brand. She will bring her assistant NXT general manager, Stevie Turner, along with her to work on Evolve.

Evolve, like NXT, is a developmental brand for WWE. Up-and-coming stars compete on the show. The talent featured on Evolve are also featured on WWE LFG, a reality show.