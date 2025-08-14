The Atlanta Falcons are looking to make serious noise this NFL season behind second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but a local CBS station in Savannah accidentally gave the rising star the wrong kind of attention, TheBigLead reports.

Savannah CBS affiliate WTOC had a bit of an oopsie during last night's evening newscast… pic.twitter.com/btZi4bXIll — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

During a live broadcast, WTOC aired a graphic with Penix’s last name spelled incorrectly in a way that instantly became internet fodder. The mistake, which flashed on screen for only a few seconds, replaced part of his name with an explicit variation (pen*s). That was more than enough time for social media to react, with screenshots quickly circulating among NFL fans and meme creators.

The Falcons, who drafted Penix in the top 10 last year, are counting on his arm and leadership to elevate an offense that also features Bijan Robinson and Drake London. Off the field, Penix has been making headlines for the wrong reasons thanks to the typo, but on the field, he’s already showing the grit that could define his career.

Joint practice turns heated

Earlier this week, Penix was in the middle of a scuffle during a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans. After connecting on a deep pass to Ray-Ray McCloud III, Penix exchanged words with Titans defenders, and the trash talk escalated into a full-on scrum. Players from both sidelines rushed in, with Penix ending up in the middle of the pile before being thrown to the turf.

“I don't know where I was at in it,” Penix said afterward. “It was a lot of people. I knew I was down there somewhere. I wasn't the only one, though.”

London, who had to be restrained by teammates, and McCloud were among the Falcons players quick to step in for their quarterback. Penix appreciated the show of support, saying it reinforced the unity within the locker room. “A lot of guys asked me if I was good, and it was good to know they had my back,” he said.

Penix avoided injury and returned for the next series, though tempers flared again when Falcons linemen Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom got into their own shoving match with Titans defenders. Another scuffle even broke out on the adjacent field between Atlanta’s defense and Tennessee’s offense.

The Falcons will hope the only headlines Michael Penix Jr. makes moving forward are for throwing touchdowns, not typos or training camp tussles.