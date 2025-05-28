Following his arrest earlier this month, Fred Kerley shared he has plans to take legal action against his ex-girlfriend.

The Olympic sprinter was arrested in Miami on May 1 for allegedly hitting his ex, Alaysha Johnson, in the “facial area,” which caused her nose to bleed. According to TMZ, the Olympic silver medalist plans to file a lawsuit and denies any involvement in the alleged incident. Although he was arrested after law enforcement heard Johnson's statement, he claims he was only arrested because he refused to speak to police officers at the time.

“What's being said about me isn't just false — it's damaging, and I'm standing up for the truth,” Kerley told the outlet. His representative, Shawn Zanotti, also spoke to the outlet, claiming that the athlete is doing everything that he can to preserve his image. Kerley’s lawyer, Richard Cooper, tells the outlet that the track star’s arrest was a “snap decision based on incomplete evidence and arrested an innocent man.”

“Unfortunately, Fred has been emotionally scarred by the brutality he experienced at the hands of the Miami Beach Police earlier this year,” Cooper explained. “We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s Office to get to the bottom of this and eventually exonerate this decorated American hero and Olympian.”

Kerely won a silver and bronze medal at the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games. Johnson is also a professional track athlete and won a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. The two reportedly dated for six months and broke up in October 2024. She has not spoken out about the alleged assault at this time.

Fred Kerley Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charge

Kerley has pleaded not guilty to the battery charge, and after the arrest, he posted a statement online.

“While there was a physical altercation, my arrest was not due to any criminal act. Rather, it resulted from my decision to remain silent until my legal counsel was present.”

He continued: “I chose not to speak to law enforcement without my attorney present, and for that reason alone, I was booked.”

“I remain fully committed to clearing my name and cooperating with appropriate parties to resolve it. I take full accountability for placing myself in a situation that allowed for this misunderstanding, and I am taking active steps to ensure nothing like this happens again,” he concluded.

If found guilty, Kerley can face up to one year in jail.